Bghl (Eur): Nav(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 05 Sep 2023.
Estimated NAV
|
| Euro Shares
| Sterling Shares
| Estimated NAV
| € 26.9345
| £ 23.9313
| Estimated MTD return
| 0.47 %
| 0.49 %
| Estimated YTD return
| -3.01 %
| -2.03 %
| Estimated ITD return
| 169.35 %
| 139.31 %
NAV and returns are calculatedof management and performance fees
Market information
| Euro Shares
| Amsterdam (AEX)
| London (LSE)
| Market Close
| € 23.60
| N/A
| Premium/discount to estimated NAV
| -12.38 %
| N/A
|
|
|
| Sterling Shares
| Amsterdam (AEX)
| London (LSE)
| Market Close
| N/A
| GBX 2,050.00
| Premium/discount to estimated NAV
| N/A
| -14.34 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
| Ordinary Shares
| Euro Shares
| Sterling Shares
| Number of shares
| N/A
| N/A
| Average Price
| N/A
| N/A
| Range of Price
| N/A
| N/A
| Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
| Euro Shares
| Sterling Shares
| Number of shares
| N/A
| N/A
| Average Price
| N/A
| N/A
BGHL Capital
| BGHL Ordinary Shares
| Euro Shares
| Sterling Shares
| Shares Outstanding
| 12,296,208
| 126,294
| Held in treasury
| N/A
| N/A
| Shares Issued
| 12,296,208
| 126,294
Estimated BG Fund NAV
| Class B Euro Shares (estimated)
| € 238.4570
| Class GBP A Shares (estimated)
| £ 127.8557
The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107014272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.