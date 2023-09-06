L'oréal Dermatological Beauty Division Teams Up With Ubitus For Metaverse Showroom

Engaging Virtual Shopping

Being the leader in the beauty industry, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division continues to offer the best products and shopping experience through innovations. Perfect Skin Expo is one such endeavor, leveraging metaverse with a distinct virtual showroom to exhibit and offer products from L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division. Aiming to fulfill a wide range of customer needs,

L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division brings together La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, VICHY, and SkinCeuticals, each catering to specific beauty purposes. La Roche-Posay is known for soothing sensitive skin,

CeraVe specializes in restoring and maintaining skin barrier, VICHY commits to the quest for skin health in anti-aging, and SkinCeuticals specializes in antioxidants. Each showroom has a unique and vivid design theme that matches the respective brand's image. Customers can seamlessly navigate to each showroom, explore products of interest, and make purchases through links to Taiwan's main e-Commerce platforms, momo and Shopee.

Metaverse Complements Physical Retail

The convenience of shopping anywhere and anytime, the vast product information at fingertips, the varipicture, video, and 3-D presentation formats, all make the metaverse showroom an attractive alternative to in-store shopping. To make this metaverse shopping as vivid and real as possible, Ubihelps L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division to offer such shopping experiences through its cloud gaming technology, including ray-tracing with minimal latency. This interactive technology enhances customers' satisfaction while shopping online. Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, stated: "This collaboration with L'Oreal Dermatological Beauty Division shows that high-tech and beauty can join and create something exciting. We look forward to bringing more interesting technology to further enhance L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division's brand's customer shopping experience."

About L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty

At L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, our mission is to offer life-changing and sustainable dermatological solutions to all.

The Dermatological Beauty Division is the world leader in dermocosmetics, with international skincare brands recommended by health care professionals and distributed in healthcare outlets worldwide, including e-retailers, pharmacies, and medical clinics. Our brands portfolio is composed of 4 brands originating from France and the USA. The brands offer a range of skincare and haircare products answering both pathological needs and demanding aesthetic needs: from dermatological to esthetics skincare and from the most accessible ranges to the most premium ones.

About Ubitus

Ubioperates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across varidevices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative GameCloud® technology, Ubiis able to stream interactive media content with an immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

