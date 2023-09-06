Veon Confirms Unhindered Trading Of Its Shares, Offers Support To Its Investors

In the letter, shared with the investor community on 5 September 2023, VEON Group CEO noted the following:

“Dear Valued Investors,

I am writing this letter to you to address some stock market observations that have recently come to our attention. We have noted that the trading volumes of our shares are unusually low, and have received reports suggesting that certain brokers are arbitrarily declining orders to purchase VEON shares.

Allow me to reiterate once more that VEON is a global company, headquartered in Amsterdam, and listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam stock exchanges. We have no majority or ultimate controlling shareholder, and, as a publicly traded company, we have a diverse investor base including US, EU and UK investors. Independent directors make up the majority of VEON's Board of Directors and we have a multinational management team. We operate in 6 emerging markets including Ukraine and continue to deliver accelerating growth with our digital operators that serve nearly 160 million customers with connectivity and digital services. We are also in the final stages of our exit from Russia, originally announced on November 24th, 2022, and continue to engage proactively with our counterparts to close this sale process.

Let me also clarify once again that VEON Group has not been targeted by US, EU, or UK sanctions at any point since the onset of the conflict in February 2022. Over the course of the past 18 months, we have communicated that we have received variregulatory approvals and licenses from US, UK and EU authorities, adding further clarity and transparency to the trading staof our shares, and enabling the completion of several key liquidity projects, including our Scheme of Arrangement in 2023, extending the maturities of our 2023 bonds. Among these regulatory authorizations, the two licenses issued by theTreasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) - General License 54 issued on on November 18th, 2022, and General License 54A issued on January 17th, 2023 - are also publicly available documents.

Finally, let me underscore that the recent changes in the US, EU and UK sanctions designations have no impact on VEON's staas a non-sanctioned entity.

We are actively addressing the reports we have received regarding the arbitrary treatment and are in discussions to ensure that all counterparts have clarity about our standing, enabling the trading of our shares in line with orders received from our current and potential investors. In the interim, if you, or any other investors you might know, experience any issues while trying to purchase our shares, please reach out to our Investor Relations team immediately at .

We value the trust you have placed inand are committed to assisting you in any communications you might need to have with your brokers regarding this matter.

Thank you for your continued support and belief in our company.”

The letter is available on the Company's website .

