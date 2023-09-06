Industrial Valves Market Set To Reach Us$ 79.4 Billion With 3.3% Cagr By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global industrial valves market is projected to witness sluggish growth at 3.3% and slated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 22.3 billion . It is projected to be valued at more than US$ 79.4 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030), predicts Fact.MR.
Investments in pipeline infrastructure in the oil & gas sector in downstream applications are expected to boost the installation of industrial valves. ASEAN countries are witnessing an increase in water supply and sanitation projects by governments, which is likely to propel the sales of industrial valves for domestic and agricultural applications. Installation of high-pressure pipelines will drive the demand for valves for the transmission of chemical products, steam, etc.
Growth Drivers of the Industrial Valves Market:
Several factors drive the growth of the industrial valves market: Industrialization and Urbanization: The rapid industrialization and urbanization witnessed in emerging economies have led to increased demand for infrastructure development, driving the demand for industrial valves in sectors like construction, water treatment, and energy. Energy Sector Expansion: The growing need for energy, both conventional and renewable, has spurred investments in power generation, including nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy projects, all of which require a significant number of valves for efficient operations. Oil and Gas Industry: The exploration, production, and transportation of oil and gas involve extensive networks of pipelines and processing facilities, creating substantial demand for industrial valves to control and manage these systems. Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations worldwide have necessitated the use of industrial valves in wastewater treatment plants, reducing emissions in industries, and ensuring compliance with environmental standards. Technological Advancements: Innovations in valve design, materials, and automation have increased efficiency, reliability, and safety, driving market growth. Infrastructure Development: Construction projects, including water supply and distribution systems, require a variety of valves for fluid control, boosting the market for industrial valves.
Competitive landscape:
The global industrial valves market is highly competitive in nature. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions and geographic expansion to maintain their market position. For instance, In November 2018, Baker Hughes, a GE company, inaugurated a new steam test facility in Naples, Italy to foon the scope and capacity of the plant, which includes a full range of consolidated safety valves and Masoneilan control valves.
Key Companies Profiled
Emerson Electric KITZ Corporation Schlumberger Limited Flowserve Corporation Watts Water Technologies Weir Group Plc. Technip FMC Plc. KSB SE & Co. KGaA Alfa Laval Corporate
Key Segments of the Industrial Valves Market:
Fact.MR's study on the Industrial Valves market offers information divided into four key segments- valve type, valve material, function, end use and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
· By Valve Type :
Check Valve
Dual Plate Piston Lift Spring Loaded Disk Swing Check Tilting Check Y Pattern T Pattern Gate Globe Ball
Trunnion Floating Threaded Series Plug
Lined Lubricated Non-Lubricated Butterfly Safety Relief Other
· By Valve Material :
Cast Steel Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Bronze Other Alloys
· By Function :
· By End Use :
Oil & Gas Chemical Water & Wastewater Treatment Power Plants Paper & Pulp Others
· By Region :
North America Latin America Eastern Europe Western Europe APEJ MEA Japan
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Industrial Valves include:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Industrial Valves Market growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Industrial Valves market Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Industrial Valves market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Industrial Valves market size?
