Industrial Valves Market Set To Reach Us$ 79.4 Billion With 3.3% Cagr By 2030 X Herald

Investments in pipeline infrastructure in the oil & gas sector in downstream applications are expected to boost the installation of industrial valves. ASEAN countries are witnessing an increase in water supply and sanitation projects by governments, which is likely to propel the sales of industrial valves for domestic and agricultural applications. Installation of high-pressure pipelines will drive the demand for valves for the transmission of chemical products, steam, etc.

Growth Drivers of the Industrial Valves Market:

Several factors drive the growth of the industrial valves market:

Competitive landscape:

The global industrial valves market is highly competitive in nature. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions and geographic expansion to maintain their market position. For instance, In November 2018, Baker Hughes, a GE company, inaugurated a new steam test facility in Naples, Italy to foon the scope and capacity of the plant, which includes a full range of consolidated safety valves and Masoneilan control valves.

Emerson Electric

KITZ Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Flowserve Corporation

Watts Water Technologies

Weir Group Plc.

Technip FMC Plc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Alfa Laval Corporate

Key Segments of the Industrial Valves Market:

Fact.MR's study on the Industrial Valves market offers information divided into four key segments- valve type, valve material, function, end use and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

· By Valve Type :



Check Valve



Dual Plate



Piston Lift



Spring Loaded Disk



Swing Check



Tilting Check



Y Pattern

T Pattern

Gate



Parallel

Wedge

Globe



Tee



Angle

Wye

Ball



Trunnion



Floating

Threaded Series

Plug



Lined



Lubricated

Non-Lubricated

Butterfly

Safety Relief Other

· By Valve Material :



Cast Steel

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Bronze Other Alloys

· By Function :



Manual Automatic

· By End Use :



Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp Others

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

MEA Japan

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Industrial Valves include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Industrial Valves Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Industrial Valves market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Industrial Valves market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Industrial Valves market size?

