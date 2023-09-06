Marine Algae Polysaccharides Market Value Is Projected To Reach Us$ 2,860.2 Million By 2033 X Herald

Investments in pipeline infrastructure in the oil & gas sector in downstream applications are expected to boost the installation of Marine AlPolysaccharides. ASEAN countries are witnessing an increase in water supply and sanitation projects by governments, which is likely to propel the sales of Marine AlPolysaccharides for domestic and agricultural applications. Installation of high-pressure pipelines will drive the demand for valves for the transmission of chemical products, steam, etc.

Market Growth Drivers:

The marine alpolysaccharides market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors:

Competitive landscape:

In order to keep up with consumer demand, top producers frequently introduce a new line of goods. To obtain a competitive edge in the market, they are also employing techniques including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, ads, and celebrity endorsements.

For instance :



In 2021, With the addition of SatiagelTM VPC614, a Kappa carrageenan for high-gelling applications and solid formulations, Cargill Launched in the carrageenan portfolio. In 2023, GC Riebe Vivo Mega launched highly concentrated vegan omega-3 oil made from microalunder the brand name Vivo Mega AlOils.

Key Companies Profiled:



Cargill, Incorporated

Acadian Seaplants Limited

CP Ke

Dow Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean AlIndustry Group (GGOG)

Seasol International Pty Ltd

Yan Cheng Hairui Food Co., Ltd.

Ocean Harvest Technology Limited

Mara Seaweed

Ingredients Solutions Inc. (ISI)

Marcel Carrageenan

Companhia Portugude Algas (CODIAP)

Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd Agarmex

Marine AlPolysaccharides Market by Category :

· By Source :



Brown Al

Green Al

Red Al Others

· By Application :



Food & Beverage

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

