Ad Hoc Announcement: Gam Convenes Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules:

GAM convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Board of Directors of GAM Holding AG ("GAM Board") today convened an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held in Zurich on 27 September 2023, 10am CEST. The EGM was requested by Rock Investment SAS ("Rock") in connection with the public partial tender offer of Newgame SA, Geneva, Switzerland, for 28,000,000 publicly held registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each of GAM Holding AG. Rock is a French-incorporated entity that is owned by NJJ Holding ("NJJ"), the personal holding company of Xavier Niel. It is part of the NewGAMe investor group, which consists of Newgameand Bruellan SA.

The EGM agenda includes proposals from Rock for elections to the Board of Directors (including the Chair), elections to the Compensation Committee, the creation of conditional capital for financing purposes, and an increase of the share capital range of GAM Holding AG. The current GAM Board proposes to approve Rock's proposals and urges shareholders to vote accordingly.

NewGAMe have today reiterated their intention to create stability and secure the future of GAM. The proposals to shareholders at the EGM are part of their ongoing plan to provide funding to GAM over the longer term to supplement the immediate short-term financing announced on the 29 August 2023.

Only those shareholders who are registered (with voting rights) in the share register as at

20 September 2023 are eligible to participate and vote at the EGM. Admission cards will be sent by post starting on 21 September to registered shareholders after receipt of the duly signed registration form.

Registered shareholders can also authorise and give their voting instructions to the Independent Representative until 25 September 2023 electronically or in writing, or authorise a third party as their representative.

The invitation can be downloaded here .

Upcoming events:

27 September 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting

19 October 2023 Q3 2023 Interim Statement