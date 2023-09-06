Addex Announces Participation In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

A pre-recorded corporate presentation is scheduled for viewing on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 07:00 EDT. In his presentation, Mr Dyer will provide a corporate update and discuss recent developments at Addex. The presentation will be available for viewing on-demand via this link from the time of the presentation and subsequently on our Company's website Events page. The video replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

Mr Dyer will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or .

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available, small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional, non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. The company's second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in post-stroke recovery. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex's GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates, with a foon substance use disorder. Addex is also advancing a broad preclinical pipeline, which includes development of a range of GABAB PAM for chronic cough, mGlu7 NAM for stress related disorders, M4 PAM for schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis and mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders and depression. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.



