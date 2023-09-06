Pantograph Charger Scope For Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Pantograph Charger Market by Charging Type, by Component and by Connector (J1772, J1772) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pantograph charger is a curbside charging station includes an overhead structure overhanging the street. After the pulls up to the charging station, contacts are lowered from the overhead charger on a pantograph and connect to rails mounted on the forward roof of the bus. China and the United States registered higher adoption of electric buses, over the past three . In the coming years, the above countries are expected to continue to deploy more electric buses, owing to strong encouragement from the governments, transit agencies, as well as other green vehicle supporting communities and organizations. For instance, in the United States, in 2018, Electrify America, the subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, announced its plan to invest USD 44 million to support the Green City program in the city of Sacramento. The electric charging infrastructure market is led by China, followed by Europe and North America, respectively. The other developing countries like India are fueling the electric charging infrastructure market by adopting more number of electric buses in the country. The pantograph charging system market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. There is a surge in the utilization of electric charging system, owing to the decreasing cost of batteries. The growing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, along with the rise in favorable government regulations have surged its application across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted in the initial outbreak of COVID 19. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their businesses. Hence, vehicle manufacturers had to adjust the production volume. However, when it came to pantograph charging stations, their numbers grew at a faster rate compared to previyear as varicountries are planning to speed up the EV usage and have increased investment in pantograph charging infrastructure. The automotive industry is highly capital-intensive and relies on frequent financing to continue operations. Thus, the production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand may have an unprecedented impact on electric sales. During the pandemic, the number of level 2 pantograph charging stations grew at a fast rate as many operators adopted electric bus. Pantograph charging sales had taken a huge hit in the first two quarters of 2020. However, the majority of the automakers and EV charging providers resumed pantograph charger's production with limited production and necessary measures.

Top Impacting Factors

Penetration of electric buses, charging time & plug type, and low charging cost are driving the growth of the market.

Lack of necessary infrastructure and the lack of resources to meet electricity demand hampers the growth of the market.

Rise in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and along with the government regulations to limit environment pollution have surged its application across the globe.

The pantograph charger market trends are as follows:

Government regulations to limit environment pollution

The conventional gas-powered buses make use of an internal combustion engine to generate power. In an ideal scenario, the combustion system fully incinerates the fuel and only creates carbon dioxide and water as waste; however, the combustion system generates varigreenhouse gases, leading to environmental pollution. On the other hand, an electric vehicle uses an electric motor powered via a continusupply of current; hence, it does not create any pollutants. The U.S., Germany, France, and China have implemented stringent government laws and regulations for vehicular emission, making it mandatory for the automobile manufacturers to use advanced technologies to combat high-emission levels in vehicles. A program launched by California Air Resources Board (CARB) also includes guidelines for manufacturers to produce and deliver zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), substantially boosting the adoption of electric buses and thereby propelling the market for pantograph charger.

Charging time & plug type

One of the major challenges to electric vehicle charging stations market is reduction in charging time for electric buses. Currently there is R&D going on for faster EV charger types so that they can be charged in same time as a fossil fuel vehicle. Fast chargers are available in the market which can charge EV in less than 30 mins and since the last few years, ultra-fast chargers have come out which can charge EV's in less than 15 mins. For instance, Siemens AG signed an agreement with Denmark's Movia for the delivery of fast-charging stations with a pantograph for electric buses. Siemens AG would supply a 150 kW, 300kW, and 450kW charging station equipped with an inverted pantograph and ecloud remote monitoring system. Plug type is also a major challenge for EV charging as different EV's have different plug types. This needs to be universalized so that every charging station can be used to charge any kind of electric buses.

