Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Is Set To Reach Us$ 14.4 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Global demand for assistive technologies for visually impaired people stands at a market value of US$ 4.2 billion in 2023 and is extrapolated to rise at an astronomical 13.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. As such, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is forecasted to reach US$ 14.4 billion by the end of 2033.
Assistive technologies are those that are designed to help disabled and challenged people lead a normal and comfortable life. The number of people with disabilities has been increasing rapidly in recent years owing to rising cases of trauma and road accidents. The rising incidence of vision impairment and blindness around the world will also majorly influence shipments of assistive devices for visually impaired people in the future.
Key Innovations:
The assistive technologies market for the visually impaired encompasses a wide range of devices and applications. Here are some key innovations that have transformed the lives of visually impaired individuals: Screen Readers: Screen reading software, like JAWS (Job Access With Speech) and VoiceOver, converts text on a screen into synthesized speech, allowing visually impaired users to access digital content, browse the internet, and use software applications. Braille Displays: Braille displays provide tactile feedback by translating digital text into Braille characters. These devices enable users to read digital content and navigate their devices effectively. Optical Character Recognition (OCR): OCR software converts printed text into digital text, making printed materials accessible to visually impaired individuals. Mobile apps like Seeing AI and KNFB Reader utilize OCR technology to read aloud text from documents, signs, and labels. Navigation Apps: GPS-based navigation apps, such as BlindSquare and Lazarillo, help visually impaired users navigate urban environments, public transportation, and indoor spaces with voice-guided directions and information about nearby points of interest. Wearable Devices: Smart glasses, such as OrCam MyEye, use AI to identify and audibly describe objects, faces, and text to the user, providing real-time visual assistance. Haptic Feedback Devices: Haptic feedback technology, like the Dot Watch and the Dot Mini, uses tactile sensations to convey information, including time, notifications, and navigation directions through touch.
Competitive landscape:
Leading suppliers of assistive technologies for the visually impaired are focusing on launching new products that allow visually disabled people to enjoy all aspects of life just like normal people.
In March 2023, Sony, a leading Japanese multinational organization, announced the launch of a new camera kit that is designed for visually impaired people. The new DSC-HX99RNV camera kit comes with a unique viewfinder and a compact camera.
Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Industry Research Segments:
Educational Devices & Software
Braille Duplicators & Writers Braille Computers Mathematical & Science Devices Reading Machines Others Mobility Devices Low Vision Devices
Smart Glasses VTS Link Magnifying Lenses Others Others
Blind Schools Enterprises & Social Organizations Personal Use Federations & Hospitals Others
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
