Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Is Set To Reach Us$ 14.4 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Assistive technologies are those that are designed to help disabled and challenged people lead a normal and comfortable life. The number of people with disabilities has been increasing rapidly in recent years owing to rising cases of trauma and road accidents. The rising incidence of vision impairment and blindness around the world will also majorly influence shipments of assistive devices for visually impaired people in the future.

Key Innovations:

The assistive technologies market for the visually impaired encompasses a wide range of devices and applications. Here are some key innovations that have transformed the lives of visually impaired individuals:

Competitive landscape:

Leading suppliers of assistive technologies for the visually impaired are focusing on launching new products that allow visually disabled people to enjoy all aspects of life just like normal people.

In March 2023, Sony, a leading Japanese multinational organization, announced the launch of a new camera kit that is designed for visually impaired people. The new DSC-HX99RNV camera kit comes with a unique viewfinder and a compact camera.

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Industry Research Segments:

By Product :



Educational Devices & Software



Braille Duplicators & Writers



Braille Computers



Mathematical & Science Devices



Reading Machines

Others

Mobility Devices



Canes

Others

Low Vision Devices



Smart Glasses



VTS Link



Magnifying Lenses

Others Others

By End User :



Blind Schools

Enterprises & Social Organizations

Personal Use

Federations & Hospitals Others

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

