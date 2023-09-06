Lead Acid Battery Market Is Predicted To Rise At 5.3% Cagr Through 2033 X Herald

Expanding demand for lead acid battery recycling and electric vehicle battery packs are also expected to be areas of interest for upcoming lead acid battery companies over the next ten years. This latest lead acid battery market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, extensively discusses more start-ups and how they influence factors such as local supply, pricing trends, and safety regulations on a global and regional level.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



A new study by Fact.MR reveals projections that the market will grow 1.4X during the forecast period (2019 to 2029). The growth is further complemented by the rising trend of electric vehicles in North America and Western Europe, which is anticipated to create substantial revenue opportunities for lead acid battery manufacturers.

Lead Acid Battery Market – Key Takeaways



Flooded batteries are expected to double their share in the market owing to flourishing market prospects of commercial and residential backup batteries.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will spur the growth of the lead acid battery market, with nearly 39% share, led by China and India.

Absorbent glass mat (AGM) lead acid battery is projected to account for more than 1/3rd of total market value by 2029 end.

Stationary industrial lead acid battery is anticipated to triple its market share by the end of the forecast period. The transportation sector is expected to offer significant growth prospects for manufacturers.

Lead Acid Battery Market – Key Driving Factors



Strong efforts of fast developing economies towards carbon footprint reduction, fueling electric vehicle sales, are significantly contributing towards market growth. Upsurge in production of conventional passenger vehicles and two-wheelers is propelling the demand for lead acid batteries.

Lead Acid Battery Market – Key Restraints

Stringent regulations on lead emissions and growing inclination towards lithium ion batteries are challenging rapid growth of the lead acid battery market.

Competitive landscape:

Leading lead acid battery companies are investing heavily in the research and development of novel battery technologies and acquiring new patents to gain a competitive edge over other market players.

In June 2022, Mesha Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. announced that it had acquired a patent from the government of India for its battery performance technology. The new patented technology was intended to be used by all types of manufacturers including lithium-ion, lead acid, sodium-ion, etc.

Key Segments of Lead Acid Battery Industry Research:

· By Application :



Transportation



OEM Transportation





PCs





LCVs





HCVs





Two Wheelers



Others



Aftermarket Transportation





PCs





LCVs





HCVs





Two Wheelers



Others



Motive Industrial





OEM Motive Industrial



Aftermarket Motive Industrial



Stationary Industrial





OEM Stationary Industrial



Aftermarket Stationary Industrial



Commercial





OEM Commercial



Aftermarket Commercial



Residential





OEM Residential



Aftermarket Residential



Grid Storage





OEM Grid Storage



Aftermarket Grid Storage



Others





OEMs Aftermarket

· By Product Type :



Flooded

AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) Gel

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Lead Acid Battery include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Lead Acid Battery Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Lead Acid Battery market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Lead Acid Battery market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Lead Acid Battery market size?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:







