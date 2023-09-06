Climate Change And A New Great Game In Africa

(MENAFN- Asia Times) France's Africa hands must be scratching their heads. How did France, which for decades maintained strong economic, political, and military ties to its former African colonies, come to lose so much influence on the continent so quickly?
The coup in Gabon in late August led to the
overthrow of president Ali Bongo Ondimba , a longtime ally of France. Gabon's shake-up followed a
coup in Niger
the previmonth, the seventh such event in a Francophone African country since 2021. Burkina Faso underwent
two coups last year
and Guinea Bissau weathered
an attempted one . Guinea, Chad and Mali all
experienced
coups in 2021
(as did Sudan, a former British colony).
The impact on France's relationship with the continent has been catastrophic. Mali pushed out French troops last year and the new regime in Niger is looking to do the same. The French also have faced protests in Chad. In yet another sign of France's declining influence in Africa, Gabon and Togo
joined the Commonwealth , a group of mostly former British colonies, in June 2022.
Given that Francophone Africa dominates the list of recent coup-affected countries, questions have been asked about the
role of France's colonial legacy
in creating instability and weak governance. Certainly, anti-French sentiments have been expressed in
coup-hit countries
and beyond.
