Climate Change And A New Great Game In Africa

The coup in Gabon in late August led to the

overthrow of president Ali Bongo Ondimba , a longtime ally of France. Gabon's shake-up followed a

coup in Niger

the previmonth, the seventh such event in a Francophone African country since 2021. Burkina Faso underwent

two coups last year

and Guinea Bissau weathered

an attempted one . Guinea, Chad and Mali all

experienced

coups in 2021

(as did Sudan, a former British colony).

The impact on France's relationship with the continent has been catastrophic. Mali pushed out French troops last year and the new regime in Niger is looking to do the same. The French also have faced protests in Chad. In yet another sign of France's declining influence in Africa, Gabon and Togo

joined the Commonwealth , a group of mostly former British colonies, in June 2022.

Given that Francophone Africa dominates the list of recent coup-affected countries, questions have been asked about the

role of France's colonial legacy

in creating instability and weak governance. Certainly, anti-French sentiments have been expressed in

coup-hit countries

and beyond.