Fdi Bonanza Not Trickling Down In Vietnam

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Vietnam is one of the great economic success stories of the past 35 years, having turned some
US$450 billion
in foreign direct investment (FDI) into major gross domestic product (GDP) and other gains. The country remains
a leading destination
for inward FDI, attracting global giants such as Samsung, Intel, LG, Toyota and Lego.
FDI is an attractive mechanism for developing countries because of its positive spillover effects, including technological advancements, skill transfers, managerial expertise and value chain integration. These spillovers occur through interactions with multinational enterprises (MNEs), from supplier relationships and through learning and competition within the domestic market.
Over time, domestic firms grow more competitive and this enables them to move up the value chain and compete with MNEs. But available evidence suggests Vietnam has seen little of this spillover phenomenon.
While Vietnam has observed some positive externalities such as job creation and record
growth of the digital economy
over the past five years, these gains have not lived up to expectations and have failed to harness the country's full potential.
Local firms in the manufacturing sector have limited connections with FDI firms, making the economy overly reliant on FDI for exports. FDI generates
over 70 % of Vietnam's total export value, indicating a lack of comparable growth and development for local firms.
Domestic firms generally face challenges in enhancing
their absorptive capacity
when FDI firms are present in the market, but it appears the Vietnam case is particularly severe. There are
limited transfers of technology
from FDI companies to local firms and Vietnam's manufacturing sector has
notably low productivity .
