Centerprise Services Integrates Oms Platform With Broadridge's Nyfix

Through their fully managed connectivity platform, Centerprise's TOMI clients gain unparalleled access to 16,000 active channels and 2,100 trading counterparties, operating across all asset classes on the most resilient cloud-based network infrastructure. This partnership also enables Centerprise clients to benefit from the scalability and global reach of NYFIX's industry leading Order Routing Network.

Eric Yu, CEO of Centerprise Services:“This exciting collaboration with Broadridge's NYFIX order routing network is a significant milestone for Centerprise, enabling hedge fund and asset manager clients using our innovative TOMI platform to also benefit from NYFIX's unrivalled connectivity.”

Reto Tuffli, chairman of Centerprise Services:“Our TOMI solution is a state-of-the-art, time-tested platform delivering a unique combination of functionality and flexibility. Our integration with NYFIX, one of the world's largest routing networks, is a very gratifying step in further linking our solution to the global trade routing ecosystem.”

George Rosenberger, General Manager of NYFIX:“We are delighted to partner with Centerprise. Their long-term track record serving some of the world's most sophisticated hedge funds is impressive. Centerprise clients will now benefit from our global broker-independent and vendor agnostic order routing network while NYFIX gains new opportunities to expand our buy-side coverage.”

About Centerprise Services, Inc.

Centerprise Services, Inc. is a leading independent provider of enterprise technology solutions serving the investment industry, including the advanced TOMI order management system. With an impressive track record of success and continuinnovation, TOMI OMS is a key component of the Centerprise EP platform, a highly configurable cutting-edge solution specifically designed for hedge funds and asset managers who need to efficiently manage and control their business operations end-to-end. Centerprise EP provides investment professionals with a full suite of front, middle and back-office tools in a modular enterprise management solution that covers the entire investment, compliance, and reporting lifecycle.

For more information, visit email or call +1 914 701 7300.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information aboutand what we can do for you, please visit .