Bixolon Showcases Its Dedicated Range Of Labelling Printing Solutions At Labelexpo 2023

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

Linerless vs Liner Labelling Printing Zone – BIXOLON will put the spotlight on comparing linerless and liner label printing by showcasing its extremely reliable, environmentally friendly and cost-efficient XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) desktop direct thermal linerless label printer side by side with the XD3-40 4-inch (118 mm) direct thermal traditional label printer, giving visitors the opportunity to understand the many different advantages of traditional liner and linerless labelling technologies.

RFID Labelling – BIXOLON will present a comprehensive selection of RFID print and encode printers, including mobile, desktop and industrial models. Among them, the XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm), the premium mobile RFID label printer with advanced features, and the XD5-40tR 4-inch (118mm) RFID enabled thermal transfer desktop label printer. In addition, the XT5-40NR 4-inch (114mm) thermal transfer RFID label printer, which provides outstanding power and performance for industrial use.

Best Seller Highlights – Offering high performance variable width printing solutions, BIXOLON will present its best-selling range of labelling printers, including the popular XM7 series featuring the premium XM7-20 2-inch (58mm), XM7-30 3-inch (80mm) and XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) auto-ID mobile liner and linerless label printers, along with a wide range of accessories. Alongside, the budget-friendly XT3-40 4-inch (114mm) industrial labelling line, the unique XQ-840 4-inch (118mm) two-in-one, stand-alone label printing solution with integrated tablet, and the compact SLP-DX220 2-inch (60mm) barcode label printer, together with the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop direct thermal printer suitable for small to mid-range businesses.

BIXOLON will also be joined on the stand-by Iconex TM, the iconic inventor and continued leader in receipts and leading provider of unrivaled, best-in-class labelling and tracking technology, who will showcase its MAXStick® Linerless paper and Iconex Sticky MediaTM liner-free label identification solutions in conjunction with BIXOLON printers.

“LabelExpo provides an immersive trade fair experience, offering a comprehensive overview of cutting-edge advancements in the label and package printing industry. With a foon the latest labelling trends, BIXOLON's participation at LabelExpo reaffirms the company commitment to continuinnovation in this ever-evolving market” explains Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“Exhibiting alongside IconexTM at LabelExpo is the perfect opportunity for both companies to expand our networks within this significant industry.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact to make an appointment to meet the team.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2022, for the ninth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

About IconexTM

IconexTM is the premier provider of innovative solutions that power commerce around the world. We invented the paper receipt over a century ago and continue to be an industry innovator and market leader. We anticipate trends, develop timely solutions and help businesses solve new challenges. The dedicated team at IconexTM consistently delights our customers with exceptional service and high-quality products.

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.



Tel: +82-31-218-5500



Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH



Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

