Japan, Turkey Agree To Cooperate In Ukraine's Reconstruction

That's according to NHK , Ukrinform reports.

In a joint statement signed by Japanese Trade Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi and his Turkish counterpart Omer Bolat in Istanbul on September 5, both parties pledged to closely cooperate in helping Ukraine rebuild the infrastructure destroyed by the war.

Bolat said the relations between Turkey and Japan are important and they have developed almost to the level of an alliance. He added that Turkey wants to work with Japan in expanding cooperation in third countries.

Nishimura expressed hope that the two sides will further strengthen economic ties and cooperate in global efforts such as achieving a low-carbon society.

Officials say he explained Japan's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, and Bolat showed support for it.