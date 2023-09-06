War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Launch 13 Strikes On Enemy Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its situation update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, in the last 24 hours, the enemy carried out 40 airstrikes and launched 51 MLRS attacks against the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were recorded.

The probability of the enemy launching missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

As many as 28 combat clashes were recorded on the front lines in the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy carried out airstrikes outside Sydorivka, Sumy region, and Veterynarne, Kharkiv region. The enemy opened mortar and artillery fire on over 25 settlements, including Karpovychi and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region, Znob-Novhorodske, Starykove, Pokrovka and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region and Shevchenka, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Nesterne and Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Novoselivske, Luhansk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike outside Petropavlivka and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region. The enemy continues to fire artillery and mortars on towns and villages, including Masiutivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled enemy attacks outside Novoiehorivka, Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Torske, Siversk and Spirne in the Donetsk region. The enemy continues to carry out artillery and mortar attacks against settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Dronivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Zaliznianske, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Klishchiivka area in the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Zalizne in the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy carried out an airstrike near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched artillery attacks on more than ten settlements, including Novooleksandrivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area. The enemy launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Yelyzavetivka in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy launched airstrikes outside Vuhledar and Staromaiorske. The enemy fired artillery at more than ten settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Robotyne. The enemy carried out airstrikes outside Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Chervona Krynytsia, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Orikhiv were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy carried out an airstrike near Mykhailivka, Kherson region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery attacks, including Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Ivanivka and Kherson, Kherson region.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery measures.

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft launched 11 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and 2 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian rocket and artillery units hit an area of concentration of Russian military personnel, weapons and military equipment, 14 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot and an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.