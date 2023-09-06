Space On-Board Computing Platform Market's Growth Trajectory

According to a recent research report by MarketsandMarkets, the Space On-board Computing Platform Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Here are some key highlights from the report:

Market Overview:

The Space On-board Computing Platform Market is estimated to have been valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2022 to 2027. This growth is attributed to varifactors, including increased trade in space on-board computing platforms, advancements in the space sector, and growing demands in the national security sector.

Players:

Major players in the Space on-board computing platform market include Systems (UK), L3harris Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US), Thales Group (France), and Lockheed Martin (US). Other key players in the market are Ramon Space (Israel), LMO Space (Luxembourg), and Cobham Gaisler AB (Sweden).

Use of COTS Standard Components:

One significant trend is the increasing use of Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) standard components and systems in mission-critical space applications. NASA, for instance, has introduced these COTS standard components in spacecraft for specific and mission-critical applications, with careful qualification and screening of components.

X-band Communication Segment Growth:

The X-band communication segment is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. X-band frequencies are preferred in military satellites due to their tolerance to fading, interference, rain resilience, and other critical performance characteristics.

Communication Application:

The communication segment is expected to grow at the highest rate among variapplications. The rise of 5G and the development of new hardware systems present opportunities in satellite-enabled communication. Advanced space on-board computing platforms are helping to generate higher data rates and improve the overall communication capabilities of nanosatellites, microsatellites, and small satellites.

North America Leading Market:

North America, with the United States as a major contributor, led the Space on-board computing platform market in 2021. The growing demand for these platforms in theand Canada, coupled with their use in both commercial and military satellite applications, is driving market growth in North America.

