4 Jewelry Trends Of Labor Day 2023: Jewelry Experts Dive Into The Latest Collection

Jewels are the kind of jewelry that you really can never have enough of-you know how they say that "diamonds are a girl's best friend"? However, I'd like to believe that everyone must be quite kind when it comes to Labor Day Jewelry.

Melbourne, Florida: According to one of the jewelry experts of Preferred Jewelers International building a collection that you might one day be able to pass down to your family and friends is a big deal and a very personal thing.

Nowadays, anything goes, especially in the Labor Day Deals. The trends of this season can be combined, stacked, or even worn alone. White-gold and silver, underrated string pendants, arm cuffs, cuffs, sculptural gold, floral designs, and pave gems, to name a few, made a comeback in the 2023 spring/summer collections. The good news is that these looks may be worn all year long and are not limited to any one season.

Sterling Silver

Even though most people admire gold jewelry, sterling silver jewelry is enjoying a comeback this year. Sterling silver gives a refined style that is pretty affordable for you and is great for both special occasions and casual wear. And you get great deals on sterling silver jewelry on Labor Day Jewelry Sale.

Stunning Rings

Looking for huge, striking jewelry gift ideas that are still simple to wear? The cocktail ring is now available. While elegant ring stacks have been famfor a while and still are, 2023 will be the year of these robust, impactful alternatives.

Current Pearls

Similar to diamonds, different types of pearls are also classic gemstones that people always find quite appealing. While traditional pearls never go out of style, Labor Day 2023 will see a rise in sleek, stylish modern pearl jewelry. Trending right now are pearls in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors that give off an organic appearance that is both unexpected and one-of-a-kind.

Extra-large Pendants

For pendants, this season's clearance jewelry, bigger is better. For a outstanding appearance, you should always go for designs that make big statements.

The jewelry experts of Preferred Jewelers International suggest grabbing the unbelievable deals of the Labor Day Sale and enjoying this year's bold jewelry trends.