Infosec Train To Host A Free Webinar Titled 'From Data To Defense With Ibm Qradar'

What:

In an era where the cyber threat landscape continually evolves, organizations constantly seek robust solutions to protect their invaluable digital assets. In this context, Infosec Train, a renowned leader in IT cybersecurity education and training, proudly presents the "From Data to Defense with IBM QRadar" webinar, scheduled for September 19, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM IST. This exclusive online event delves deep into the world of IBM QRadar, a recognized cornerstone in cybersecurity renowned for its advanced capabilities in effectively detecting, investigating, and responding to security threats. The webinar, led by the esteemed trainer Bharat, is an unmissable opportunity for cybersecurity enthusiasts and professionals seeking to fortify their knowledge and expertise.

When:

19th September 2023

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm (IST)

Why attend:

Attend the "From Data to Defense with IBM QRadar" webinar to gain invaluable insights into IBM QRadar, a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution. Led by industry expert Bharat, this webinar will empower you with a deep understanding of QRadar's significance, key components, incident response capabilities, and how to extend its functionality. You'll also receive a CPE Certificate, access to recorded sessions, post-training support, and free career guidance, making this event a must for anyone seeking to enhance their cybersecurity skills and career prospects.

Agenda for the webinar

. Understanding IBM QRadar

. Key Components of IBM QRadar

. Investigation and Incident Response with QRadar

. Extending QRadar's Capabilities

. Q&A Session

About Infosec Train:

Infosec Train is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, Infosec Train empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as pioneers in cybersecurity training and consultancy. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

