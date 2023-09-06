Our Lady Of Hope 3Rd Friday All Souls Monthly Remembrance Mass Offers Solace And Communion

Brownstown, Michigan: As part of its steadfast commitment to honoring the dearly departed, Our Lady of Hope invites individuals to join the 3rd Friday All Souls Monthly Remembrance Mass on September 15. The Mass will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope in Brownstown.

The All Souls Remembrance Mass, held in the tranquil ambiance of the mausoleum, is a special gathering where families and individuals can come together to remember and pray for their loved ones who have passed away. It's a time for reflection, healing, and a shared sense of community. Immediately following the Mass, Our Lady of Hope will provide fellowship and hospitality opportunities.

The 3rd Friday All Souls Monthly Remembrance Mass is a cherished tradition for Our Lady of Hope that serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring connection between the living and the departed. It's an opportunity to come together as a community and remember, honor, and find solace in the memories of those who have passed on. Individuals may visit the Our Lady of Hope website or call 734-285-2155 for more information.

Our Lady of Hope: Our Lady of Hope in Brownstown, Michigan, was established in 1962 by Rev. Robert F. Allen, the then-director of Catholic Cemeteries for the Archdiocese of Detroit. The cemetery, which covers 320 acres with 60 acres designated for burials, was consecrated by Archbishop John Francis Dearden on September 16, 1962. Since its inception, over 26,400 individuals have found their eternal rest here. Over the years, it has become the final resting place for a diverse community, including politicians, priests, athletes, and veterans from variAmerican conflicts.

Company: Our Lady of Hope

Address: 18303 Allen Road

City: Brownstown

State: MI

Zip code: 48193

Telephone number: 734-285-2155

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .