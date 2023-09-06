One Week To Go Until Angola Oil & Gas 2023

Government, public enterprises, global investors and private players are preparing to travel to Luanda for the fourth edition of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference ( ).

Taking place from September 13-14, there is only one week to go until the highly-anticipated event, and still time to secure your pass.

Building on three successful editions, AOG makes its return as the premier event for the Angolan energy sector. Taking place under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber, this year's event – organized by Energy Capital & Power - takes place under the theme, 'Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development.' The event promises to be more impactful than ever as it tackles some of the most pressing issues and emerging opportunities across Angola's oil and gas sector. A packed program lays the foundation for a wave of industry-advancing deals to be signed as stakeholders convene to discuss the future of Angola's energy sector.

Kicking off the two-day conference are welcoming addresses by high-level regional and global industry leaders. These include Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Azevedo, Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Haitham al Ghais alongside the respective energy and petroleum Ministers from Equatorial Guinea; Senegal; the Republic of Congo; Namibia; Ivory Coast; Venezuela and more. Executives from companies including Eni; the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) of Angola; the African Energy Chamber; Sonangol and more will also deliver opening remarks.

Delegates can look forward to a diverse lineup of panel discussions led by renowned experts, industry leaders and government officials. Featured panels cover the entire oil and gas value chain, offering unique insight into the promising Angolan energy market. Covering the upstream sector, topics include Decarbonizing Oil and Gas in Angola; Sustainable Synergies; Exploration and Production Opportunities in Southern Africa's Frontier; and more. In line with the national foon infrastructure development, the program also features panels such as Mobilizing Capital for Angola's Infrastructure; Integrating Local Players into Angola's Downstream Sector; Transport and Logistics; and more.

Additionally, AOG 2023 aims to bolster participation by women, youth and local Angolan companies in the country's energy value chain. Several panel discussions are centered on these topics, including Youth and Energy; The Strategic Imperative of Local Content in Angola's Oil and Gas Sector; Financing SMEs in Angola's Oil and Gas Sector; and more. AOG 2023 also features a technical program whereby delegates, experts and policymakers will discuss innovative approaches to driving sustainable operations in Angola's oil and gas industry.

However, AOG 2023 goes one step further. Presentations delivered by movers and shakers from both the Angolan and global energy landscape promise strategic insights into market trends and opportunities. Delegates stand to gain insight from the likes of SLB; OPEC; the ANPG, and more. Alongside the conference program, AOG 2023 features an innovative exhibition, with companies showcasing cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices and high-impact projects.

Meanwhile, a diverse array of networking opportunities is on offer, all of which are aimed at fostering connections, partnerships and deals. The AOG 2023 Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony takes place on September 13 after the conference's first day while a networking reception on the evening of September 14 closes the event.

Industry leaders, policymakers, global investors and energy experts are gearing up for two days of insightful discussions and networking opportunities. With only one week to go until AOG 2023, there is still time to secure your place among energy leaders and industry experts. Visit and secure your pass to the biggest energy event in Angola.

