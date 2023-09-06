Ontex Announces Change Of Chief Financial Officer

Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO, stated:“We recognize the contribution that Peter Vanneste has made, shaping and executing Ontex' strategic transformation, including refocusing with successful divestments. He also contributed to guiding the company through the difficult macro-economic conditions with a clear foon the Group's financial health and organization. This allowed Ontex to gradually restore profitable growth and improve its balance sheet. We wish Peter the best with his next endeavors.”

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontexor follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

ONTEX GROUP NV Korte Keppestraat 21 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

