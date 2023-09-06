National Industries Group Holding – KWD30mn Senior Unsecured Bond Rating Affirmed, with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the issue rating of ‘BBB-’ assigned to the KWD30mn senior unsecured bond maturing in 2025 issued by National Industries Group Holding (NIGH). The Outlook on the rating is Stable.



The issue rating on this senior unsecured bond is in line with CI Ratings’ assessment of the financial strength of the issuer, NIGH. The rating balances negatives such as earnings volatility and the high level of gross debt with management’s demonstrated ability to manage this volatility; while particular periods may show falls in profitability ratios, there has been no overall negative trend.



Satisfactory effective liquidity and the continued ready access to debt capital markets are crucial rating drivers. The other main factors that support the rating are sound profitability at subsidiaries and associates and the steady growth in dividends paid to the parent company. Also supporting the rating are the diversified nature and high quality of the asset base and earnings streams – although the proportion of asset base encumbrance is significant. Although debt related ratios (especially when calculated using the net debt figure) have improved following the April 2022 rights issue, the still high level of gross debt remains a rating constraint. Ongoing and planned future asset disposals are intended to allow reductions in gross debt; management forecasts show significant overall reductions in debt levels throughout the 2023-27 period.



Management structure is stable and senior managers are experienced and capable; most have been with NIGH for many years. The strategy for future investments to be made aims to maintain a balance between private equity (PE) opportunities that offer high eventual longer term gains and more liquid, dividend paying investments that can provide a predictable flow of cash to meet debt service obligations. With a number of the older PE investments moving towards a profitable exit, management expects to be able to maintain a declining trend in net debt.



Effective liquidity is satisfactory, supported by large holdings of readily marketable securities and by what are currently still high cash balances; as at end Q1 23, the latter were equivalent to 51% of the sum of short-term (ST) debt and the current portion of long-term (LT) debt. As at mid-July, cash balances remained at a similar level, supported by higher than expected dividend inflows in H1. Of total debt at end Q1 23, 47% was ST. This was made up of 12% in the form of the current portion of LT debt and 35% in the form of ST line maturities. However, most of the latter is provided under very longstanding bank lines from a diversified panel of banks; most have been renewed annually for many years. Nonetheless, the high proportion of ST borrowings still constitutes a potential funding vulnerability. Despite this, given the high level of effective liquidity, CI believes ST debt repayment capacity to be satisfactory.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook on the issue rating indicates that no change is expected over the next 12 months. This outlook assumes that management will continue to be able to successfully manage the ST portion of the funding base, while also managing to begin a downward trend in the level of gross debt.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The most likely upside scenario for the issue rating would be an upgrade in the Outlook to Positive. However for this to happen would require significant improvements in debt-related ratios, including a significant reduction in gross debt. This in turn would likely require good earnings (and earnings retention) and an acceleration in asset disposals.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook on the issue rating to Negative. The nature of the business model is such that volatility in TCI is to be expected, and this in turn means deterioration in debt-equity ratios. However the experience to date has been one where such (sometimes quite sharp) swings are reversed after one or two quarters, returning ratios to an equilibrium. Such volatility would therefore not on its own trigger a lowering of the Outlook; this would require a more broadly based deterioration in financial metrics that appeared likely to be prolonged.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The information sources used to prepare the credit ratings are as follows: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and Q1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 3 May 2023 (see the Bond Rating Methodology (see and the Parent / Subsidiary Criteria, dated 27 April 2022 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an annual review of the issue. Ratings on the issue were first released in October 2019. The ratings were last updated in September 2022. The rating and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2023





MENAFN06092023002960000411ID1107013472