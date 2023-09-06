Inter Emirates Motors Unveils Captivating Back to School Offers for UAE Customers

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Inter Emirates Motors (IEM), the official distributor of MG Motor in the UAE and a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC, is thrilled to introduce its eagerly awaited 'Back to School Offers'. The exciting campaign is designed to welcome the new academic year with remarkable incentives that cater to diverse customer preferences.

As the UAE community gears up for the upcoming academic season, IEM's Back to School offers bring a wealth of exclusive benefits for customers seeking to enhance their driving experience with a brand-new MG vehicle. The promotion encompasses MG's extensive lineup of Sedans and SUVs, offering tailored packages that align with customers' distinct needs and lifestyle choices.

Mohamed Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of the Motors Division at Ali & Sons Holding LLC, expressed, “Our journey with MG in the UAE has been marked by remarkable expansions which can be attributed to increasing customer interest. As we usher in the Back to School Offers, we acknowledge the evolving requirements of our customers from every aspect. This campaign underlines our commitment to providing unparalleled driving experiences and solidifying our position as a preferred choice in the UAE's automotive landscape.”

In this exciting campaign, MG's Sedan and SUV range beckons customers with an array of perks. With the purchase of a vehicle from the Sedan range, customers can relish complimentary benefits such as free registration, complimentary roadside assistance, 6 months or up to 10,000 KM free service. This comprehensive package exemplifies IEM's dedication to elevating customer satisfaction and offering unparalleled ownership value. MG's SUV range, synonymous with style, functionality, and advanced technology, also takes center stage in the Back to School Offers, where customers opting for a MG SUV will enjoy a bundle of complimentary perks, including free registration and free roadside assistance.

Hisham El Sahn, General Manager of IEM, expressed his delight, stating, “As the Back to School season approaches, Inter Emirates Motors is excited to present these outstanding offers to our esteemed customers. These promotions honor our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence at every touchpoint of our operations for MG in the UAE. The 'Back to School Offers' are a timely celebration of the season, allowing families and individuals to embrace the new academic year with a brand-new MG vehicle.”

MG's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and quality is epitomized by its signature 6 years or up to 200,000 km Manufacturer's Warranty, applicable across the Middle East. This assurance speaks volumes about the brand's confidence in its vehicles, underlining its dedication to delivering vehicles that stand the test of time.

The 'Back to School Offers' come at an opportune time, providing an excellent platform for UAE customers to embrace the new academic year with renewed enthusiasm. This campaign marks yet another milestone in IEM's journey to redefine the automotive experience in the UAE by focusing on customer-centricity, innovation, and convenience.

To seize the Back to School Offers, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest MG showroom or call 800 MG UAE (800 64 823). The offers are applicable to select models and are valid until stocks last. Specific terms and conditions apply. For more information about MG's extensive vehicle lineup and IEM's commitment to serving the UAE community, customers can visit MG UAE’s website and follow MG Motor AE’s social handles – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

