Three Terrorists Killed In Tajikistan

The incident was quickly identified by the State Committee for National Security. A special anti-terrorist group was sent to the place of illegal border crossing.

On the morning of September 5, the anti-terrorist group of the State Committee for National Security encircled the location of the militants, strongly demanding that they drop their weapons and surrender. However, the terrorists refused to comply with this requirement and opened fire from their weapons.

As a result of the counter-terrorist operation, three members of the terrorist group were killed.

A criminal case has been initiated on this fact, as well as operational-search and investigative measures are being carried out.