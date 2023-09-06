Wednesday, 06 September 2023 09:14 GMT

Three Terrorists Killed In Tajikistan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. On the night of August 29-30 this year, three members of an international terrorist organization crossed the Tajik-Afghan border, intending to commit a terrorist act on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan, the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan stated, Trend reports.

The incident was quickly identified by the State Committee for National Security. A special anti-terrorist group was sent to the place of illegal border crossing.

On the morning of September 5, the anti-terrorist group of the State Committee for National Security encircled the location of the militants, strongly demanding that they drop their weapons and surrender. However, the terrorists refused to comply with this requirement and opened fire from their weapons.

As a result of the counter-terrorist operation, three members of the terrorist group were killed.

A criminal case has been initiated on this fact, as well as operational-search and investigative measures are being carried out.

