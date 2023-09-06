Three Terrorists Killed In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. On the night of
August 29-30 this year, three members of an international terrorist
organization crossed the Tajik-Afghan border, intending to commit a
terrorist act on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan, the
State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan stated,
Trend reports.
The incident was quickly identified by the State Committee for
National Security. A special anti-terrorist group was sent to the
place of illegal border crossing.
On the morning of September 5, the anti-terrorist group of the
State Committee for National Security encircled the location of the
militants, strongly demanding that they drop their weapons and
surrender. However, the terrorists refused to comply with this
requirement and opened fire from their weapons.
As a result of the counter-terrorist operation, three members of
the terrorist group were killed.
A criminal case has been initiated on this fact, as well as
operational-search and investigative measures are being carried
out.
