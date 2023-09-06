Pm Shmyhal: Government To Submit Draft State Budget Before Sept 15

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabof Ministers of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Before September 15, Government will endorse the draft state budget for 2024. Its preparation has already reached the final stage. Same as this year, the number-one priority will be the security and defense sector: [military] equipment, weapons, drones, missiles, ammunition. All of these are of utmost importance to us,” Shmyhal noted.

Additionally, the state budget will foon the salaries of doctors and teachers, and social payments.

“We are planning a two-stage increase in the minimum wage next year, putting in pension indexation. Subsidies, assistance to IDPs, and other payments will be financed,” Shmyhal added.

Among other things, the state budget will also provide financing for a number of Ukraine's recovery projects. Some of them have already been launched, and some will be new.

According to the Prime Minister, the third quarter of the financial year is ending soon, and during that period Ukraine managed to maintain macrofinancial stability, accumulate internal and external resources, provide the military needs, fulfill social commitments, and work on the country's recovery.

In January-August 2023, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 1.6 trillion, including tax payments, excise duties, customs duties, and grants from international partners.