Russia Covering Aircraft With Car Tires Will Unlikely Protect Them From Drones - Cnn

That's according to CNN , Ukrinform reports.

Satellite imagery from Maxar of Engels Airbase, deep inside Russia, shows two Tu-95 strategic bombers with car tires on top of the airframes.

According to FranciSerra-Martins of drone manufacturer One Way Aerospace whose drones have been used by Ukrainian forces, the makeshift attempt may have limited effect in terms of mitigating damage.

"It may reduce the thermal signature for exposed strategic aviation assets placed on airfield aprons, but they will still be observable under infrared cameras," he said.

A NATO military official told CNN the alliance had seen the makeshift attempt.

"We believe it's meant to protect against drones. We don't know if this will have any effect," he said.

On the night of August 30, drones attacked a military airfield in the Pskov region, destroying four Russian Il-76 transport aircraft.

Photos: Maxar Technologies