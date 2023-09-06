One Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian terrorists last night attacked the Izmail district in Ukraine's southern Odregion with attack drones.
Odregion governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Russian terrorists attacked the Izmail district of the Odregion with attack drones for almost three hours. Unfortunately, one person was killed. An employee of an agricultural enterprise, who was seriously injured, died in the hospital," Kiper wrote. Read also: Russia receives new batch of Shahed drones - Ukrainian military
According to him, destruction and fires were recorded in several settlements. The attack damaged the port and agricultural infrastructure, including silos, administrative buildings, and agricultural enterprises.
