One Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region

Odregion governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian terrorists attacked the Izmail district of the Odregion with attack drones for almost three hours. Unfortunately, one person was killed. An employee of an agricultural enterprise, who was seriously injured, died in the hospital," Kiper wrote.

According to him, destruction and fires were recorded in several settlements. The attack damaged the port and agricultural infrastructure, including silos, administrative buildings, and agricultural enterprises.