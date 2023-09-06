Missile Attack On Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy All Enemy Targets

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"Another missile attack by the enemy on a peaceful city with the aim of killing the civilian population and destroying the infrastructure. And again, the attack was not simple but combined. According to preliminary information, Russian Tu-95MS strategic aircraft launched Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles from the Saratov region. At the same time, missiles of a different type, probably ballistic ones, were launched at Kyiv," the report said.

According to the post, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all enemy targets moving towards the Ukrainian capital. No casualties or destruction have been recorded in Kyiv so far, the report added.