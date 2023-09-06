Manuel Tiscareño And Zachary James Engaged

McAllen, Texas Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Grammy award-winning opera singer and Broadway & TV actor, Zachary James, flew to McAllen, Texas, on his day off from performances of "A Little Night Music" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado to surprise his beloved, Manuel Tiscareño, prominent Mexican-American fashion designer, with a marriage proposal. Zachary proposed to Manuel at the flagship Tiscareño showroom on Main Street in front of Manuel's family with an engraved Cartier ring.

The couple met at a Valentine's Day fashion industry party in New York City after Tiscareño had seen James on stage starring in“Akhnaten” at The Metropolitan Opera.

Tiscareño, an established visionary in the fashion world, rapidly gained fame in the Latin American fashion industry after making splashes at New York Fashion Week and when one of his gowns was worn by Gabriela Berlingeri in Bad Bunny's music video“Tití me preguntó”. His extravagant designs have been featured in Vogue, Marie Claire, Women's Wear Daily and Harper's Bazaar and have walked countless red carpets across the globe. His Spring 2024 couture collections will be shown at New York Fashion Week September 10 and at Paris Fashion Week September 30 with a special command encore runway show through the streets of Zacatecas, Mexico, in November.

James won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording and was named the 2010-2020 BroadwayWorld Vocalist of the Decade. He has starred on Broadway and at opera houses and theatres around the world and has appeared on TV's“30 Rock”,“Law & Order”,“The Blacklist”,“Murphy Brown”,“Succession” and“Saturday Night Live”.

As they embark on this new chapter, Zachary and Manuel are grateful for the support and love from their families, friends, and fans.

More on Manuel Tiscareño

More on Zachary James