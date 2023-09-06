The Future Is Here Hits #1 On The Amazon Best Sellers List

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

The Future is Here, a debut book by Dr. Alaa Elshimy, hits #1 on AmazonThe Future Is Here is an eye-opening insider's guide to IR4.0 business transformation for value creation.

This book aids the CXO of large enterprises aspiring to transform their businesses through sharing a practically and scientifically proven reference architecture and best practices so they can be ahead of the curve and increase their bottom line. Providing real business use cases and reference cases in a simple business language. It includes both the explanation of the application and sharing successful stories of customers who have implemented these solutions across the globe, in the USA, China, Europe, ME and Africa. There is one full chapter for each industry including, Smart government, Intelligent Oil and Gas, Smart utilities, smart transportation, and digital banking.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About the Author:

Dr. Alaa Elshimy is a visionary and futuristic thought leader with more than three decades of energetic leadership in established and emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa and the Mediterranean. He is an IR4.0 and digital transformation expert, with core expertise spanning diverse industries including oil and gas, utilities, education, aviation and public sector, as well as ICT technologies including AI, blockchain, 5G and cloud.

An alum of Harvard, MIT and London Business School, Alaa has authored many articles on leadership as well as digital transformation.

To learn more, visit

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industries to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.