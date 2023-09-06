Iaf To Host Maiden Airshow In Jammu On Sep 21

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A first-of-its-kind airshow will be held at Jammu airfield by the Indian Air Force on September 21, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The airshow is being organised by the IAF in collaboration with the local administration and will feature a variety of aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, the spokesperson said.
He said necessary arrangements for the event were discussed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and attended by senior officers of the IAF and police.
The airshow would be a spectacular occasion for the local residents, especially the children and youth, the deputy commissioner said, urging all stakeholders to ensure that the event is a success.
