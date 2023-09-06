Iaf To Host Maiden Airshow In Jammu On Sep 21

The airshow is being organised by the IAF in collaboration with the local administration and will feature a variety of aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, the spokesperson said.

He said necessary arrangements for the event were discussed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and attended by senior officers of the IAF and police.

The airshow would be a spectacular occasion for the local residents, especially the children and youth, the deputy commissioner said, urging all stakeholders to ensure that the event is a success.

