Parliamentary Population And Development Committee Held Meeting On Youth, Sdgs

The meeting was organised by the Arab Parliamentarians Forum for Population and Development (FAPPD) and the Asian Population Association (APDA) in Japan, with the support of the United Nations Population Fund ( UNFPA), according to a statement from the organisers.

FAPPD Secretary-General Mohammed Al Smadi spoke on the necessity of providing opportunities for the youth, who represent the largest demographic group in Arab countries.



He stressed the necessity of empowering and integrating them into all aspects of life in order to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.



Ibrahim Abu Bakr, chairperson of the Population and Development committee, expressed his gratitude to the organisers, highlighting the meeting's importance and the significant role played by the FAPPD in advocating for several important issues in Jordan and the rest of the Arab world to achieve sustainable development.



A total of 75 participants from variorganisations concerned with youth and sustainable development attended the meeting.



