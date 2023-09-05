Restaurant Sales See Slight Decline As Summer Comes To A Close

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Omar Awwad, president of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners, said:“Summer is almost over. Schools have started, and people during this time have certain priorities and expenses.”



According to Awwad, restaurant revenue has decreased from around 20 to 25 per cent since the beginning of September. Jordan's restaurant sector employs around 400,000 people, Awwad said.

Anas Rateb, a Jordanian restaurant owner, told The Jordan Times that“the worst months since the beginning of 2023 were March and April. Now, sales have dropped, but still the overall situation is not bad.”

Rateb attributed the relatively stable sales to the fact that some expatriates are still in Jordan, adding that his restaurant's sales dropped 10 to 15 per cent during the first few days of September.

Jumaa Mheisen, an employee at a local shawerma restaurant, said:“People are always coming, and sales did not drop. I think the location of a restaurant plays a big part in that.”