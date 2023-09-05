Dutch Defence Minister Visits Military Women's Training Centre

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Assistant Director of Administration and Human Resources Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al Zuboun on Tuesday met with Dutch Minister of Defence KaOllongren and her accompanying delegation.
During a meeting at the Military Women's Training Centre, Col. Manal Abu Al Ghanam, briefed Zuboun and the guest delegation on
the vital role of women in the military and integrating them into variunits and formations of the armed forces, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Zuboun and the delegation toured the centre's facilities, taking a first-hand look at its role in preparing women serving in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).
They also had the opportunity to attend part of a training session for women officers.
The visit, which was also attended by the Dutch ambassador and military attaché in Amman, concluded with the guest delegation commending the centre's efforts in promoting the training and development of women in the armed forces, Petra added.
