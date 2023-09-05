Former Panama Football Boss Jailed For 12 Years

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ariel Alvarado the former president of Panama's Football Federation (Fepafut), was sentenced to 144 months in prison for corruption in the private sector and money laundering, to the detriment of the Federation reports the Office of the Attorney General ion, which explained that the conviction was achieved after the investigation of the Descarga Anti-Corruption Prosecutor. Alvarado was also sentenced to 144 months of disqualification for the exercise of public functions once the main sentence has been serve
"Alvarado, as president of Fepafut,
was found to have received three payments totaling $230,000 from the Traffic marketer, as bribes in exchange for granting the rights to broadcast the National Team matches of Soccer of Panama", highlighted the Prosecutor's Office.
These rights were for commercialization during the qualifiers for the 2014 Brazil World Cup "through an alleged spuricontract by Alvarado to hide said payment," detailed the Prosecutor's Office.
Alvaro has already received a lifetime suspension from Fifa.
MENAFN05092023000218011062ID1107012898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.