Former Panama Football Boss Jailed For 12 Years

"Alvarado, as president of Fepafut,

was found to have received three payments totaling $230,000 from the Traffic marketer, as bribes in exchange for granting the rights to broadcast the National Team matches of Soccer of Panama", highlighted the Prosecutor's Office.

These rights were for commercialization during the qualifiers for the 2014 Brazil World Cup "through an alleged spuricontract by Alvarado to hide said payment," detailed the Prosecutor's Office.

Alvaro has already received a lifetime suspension from Fifa.



