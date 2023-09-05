Nicole Tito's“Estes Method And Evps: The Search For Ghostly Voices” Now Available Worldwide On Amazon

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Paranormal investigator with over two decades of experience, Nicole Tito, announces the global release of her book, Estes Method and EVPs: The Search for Ghostly Voices. Drawing from her extensive firsthand involvement in more than 100 investigations nationwide, Nicole offers a compelling exploration into the realms of the Estes Method, Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVP), and modern ghost hunting equipment. This book showcases her fascinating paranormal evidence while presenting an informed, analytical perspective on the subject.
Going beyond the sensationalism often associated with ghost hunting, Estes Method and EVPs: The Search for Ghostly Voices, delves deep into the processes of collecting, reviewing, and interpreting paranormal evidence, discerning fact from fiction. Far more than a mere compilation of ghost stories, this comprehensive guide caters to seasoned investigators as well as curienthusiasts, presenting a thoughtful approach to the subject matter.
In the pages of the book, readers will explore the groundbreaking Estes Method, a technique employed by paranormal investigators to establish direct communication with spirits. They will also discover the phenomenon of EVP, where voices and inexplicable sounds are captured on electronic devices.
Availability:
Estes Method and EVPs: The Search for Ghostly Voices can be purchased in both eBook and paperback formats on Amazon worldwide. Additionally, readers can acquire autographed and personalized copies directly from the author via her official website,
MENAFN05092023003734003177ID1107012866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.