S'hail 2023 Draws Huge Turnout On Opening Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amidst an impressive turnout of visitors, the seventh edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition, S'hail 2023, kicked off at Katara - Cultural Village Tuesday.
The five-day event that concludes on Saturday, has the participation of 190 major companies from 17 countries. The exhibitors are specialists in hunting firearms, falconry equipment, camping supplies, and off-road vehicles tailored for land and hunting expeditions.
The event also has the participation of ministries, government agencies, and official entities, a statement said.
Katara general manager and S'hail 2023 Organising Committee chairman HE Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, emphasised the growing significance of the major annual event, cherished by both exhibitors and visitors, including falconers and hunting enthusiasts, as well as those who are interested in hunting supplies, falcons and land trips.
The latest weapons for hunting, falcon supplies and camping tools, as well as the latest SUVs, trip equipment and kashtat equipment, in addition to displays of huge collections of the best and rarest types of high-quality falcons, saw a heavy demand for purchases from the public and visitors of the exhibition.
Pavilions dedicated to rifles and pistols have been receiving a number of falconers, hunters, and enthusiasts, proving the growing appeal of both traditional falconry and cutting-edge hunting equipment in Qatar and the wider region.
A wide range of air guns, shotguns, and pistols are among the key attractions, primarily used for hunting pursuits. Josons, has carved a niche as the Middle East agent for Beretta, a renowned firearms manufacturer with a long-standing reputation for quality and performance.
Nazih Abi Semaan, manager of Josons, highlighted Beretta's enduring popularity among hunters and falconers in the region.“Beretta is a very old company with an excellent reputation, outstanding quality, and exceptional performance. It never fails to get the job done, making it a beloved choice among hunters. Its durability, combined with its aesthetics, ensures it lasts a very long time.'
Semaan also highlighted Josons' extensive involvement in variexhibitions and events, including S'hail 2023, as a testament to the continugrowth of the hunting and falconry community.
Joseph Semaan, a sales representative at Josons, shed light on the evolving landscape of falconry and hunting. He pointed out the innovations in firearm technology, particularly in rifle barrels, which have significantly improved shooting experiences compared to a decade ago.
He remarked:“Over the last 10 years, there has been a substantial transformation in how people shoot, and how equipment such as rifles used for hunting continues to improve. These advancements have enhanced the overall hunting experience”.
Joseph also underlined the growing demand for hunting in the region and in different countries. When asked about the appeal of firearms, he noted: "We sell air guns and shotguns for hunting, as well as air guns for recreational shooting. Falconry, along with other hunting activities, is on the rise. The population is growing, and people are increasingly drawn to the sport and the enjoyment it brings.”
