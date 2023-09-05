New Leadership Appointments For Hmc, Moph

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A new set of leadership appointments across Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Ministry of Public Health were announced by HE the Minister of Public Health and HMC managing director HE Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, with effect from Tuesday.
Ali Abdulla al-Khater is the adviser to the Minister of Health for communication, Office of the Minister of Public Health, in addition to continuing in his role as Chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications.
The following are the appointments at HMC: Dr Abdelaziz Ahmad Darwish, deputy chief for medical staff affairs, Workforce Planning and Performance; Dr Ahmed Ali al-Mohammed, deputy chief, Medical Services; Dr Hanadi Khamis al-Hamad, deputy chief, Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Geriatrics Care; Dr Badriya Suliman al-Ali, chief regulatory, accreditation and compliance officer; Mohamed al-Buraidi al-Marri, chief finance officer; Hassan Mohd al-Hail, chief communications officer
In addition to the above, there are several other new leadership appointments at department/service level. The new leaders each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new role and will drive the continued improvements of HMC as it strives to deliver the highest quality care to patients, a statement added.
MENAFN05092023000067011011ID1107012847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.