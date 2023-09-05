Pm Reiterates Qatar's Support For Somalia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met, at the Amiri Diwan Tuesday, with Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.
The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing the latest developments in Somalia.
HE Sheikh Mohamed reiterated Qatar's permanent support for Somalia as well as its support for state institutions and all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability and ensuring the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country.
For his part, the Somali prime minister expressed his thanks to Qatar for its continued support for his country in different fields.
The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.
On the Somali side, it was attended by a number of members of the official delegation.
MENAFN05092023000067011011ID1107012846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.