Texas Capital Partnership With Texas Heavenly Homes

(MENAFN- 3BL) Texas Capital's collaboration with Texas Heavenly Homes is helping to rekindle The Bottom District's glory in south Dallas. The 126-acre project is expected to produce 400 homes, assist with economic growth and a renewed community spirit. Hear more from Dick LeBlanc, CEO of Hanover Properties, here .
