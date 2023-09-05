It's Sky High: The Effect Of Surging Prices Of Jet Fuel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "What explains the surge in ATF prices?In Delhi, the price of jet fuel or ATF-designed for use in aircraft-surged to ₹112,419.33 per kilolitre, marking a 14.12% increase from August's ₹98,508.26. The same trend was observed in other major cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. This recent surge in airline fuel prices is the highest seen since December 2022. The combination of a weakening Indian rupee against thedollar and the unpredictable international crude oil market serves as the primary driver of these increases. The impact of such an increase in price is felt more in India since states levy value-added tax (VAT) on ATF.
