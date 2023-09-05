Swiss Expertise To Help Make Hill Highways Strong, Durable

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The government has invited Swiss consultants to help make India's mountain roads strong and durable to withstand severe weather conditions like heavy rains.
MENAFN05092023007365015876ID1107012817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.