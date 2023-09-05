Axis Integrated Mental Health Receives 2023 Best Of Aurora Award

Aurora, Colorado Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

AXIS Integrated Mental Health has been selected for the 2023 Best of Aurora Award in the Mental Health Clinic category by the Aurora Award Program.

Each year, the Aurora Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Aurora area a great place to live, work and play.

Varisources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Aurora Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Aurora Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Chris Perez, CEO and Cofounder of Axis Integrated Mental Health, shared "As the CEO of Axis Integrated Mental Health, I am deeply honored to accept this award on behalf of our incredible team. It serves as a reminder that our mission to provide compassionate and effective mental health care is making a meaningful impact. This recognition humblesand reinforces our commitment to giving everyone access to holistic mental health care and cutting-edge treatments. We share this award with our dedicated staff, whose unwavering dedication and passion drive our success. Together, we will continue to innovate and empower individuals on their journey to mental wellness. Thank you for this recognition, which inspiresto reach even greater heights in service to our community."

According to Mental Health America, Colorado ranked last amongst all the states when it came to the prevalence of mental illness and accessibility to care. Axis Integrated Mental Health is simplifying and unifying fragmented mental health services like psychiatry, therapy, and cutting-edge treatments like Ketamine and TMS under one roof. In addition to providing a clearer path to healing, they accept nearly all insurance plans making it possible for those suffering with even the most challenging depression cases to improve.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is a locally owned and operated mental health clinic dedicated to transforming lives through a holistic, integrative approach to mental health care. Specializing in the treatment of the most challenging depression and anxiety cases, the clinic's board-certified mental health specialists combine modern psychiatry with alternative evidence-based treatments tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Since its foundation in 2019, the clinic has expanded to serve communities in Aurora, Westminster and Louisville and has underwritten over $100K in free mental health care for the communities it serves.

To learn more about Axis Integrated Mental Health or to book an appointment, please visit our website at Axismh.

About Aurora Award Program

The Aurora Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Aurora area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Aurora Award Program was established to recognize the best local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

