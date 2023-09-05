Ncla Amicus Brief Asks Appeals Court To Topple Finra's Illegal 'Private' Enforcement Regime

FINRA is a nominally private non-profit corporation that regulates the securities brokerage industry subject to oversight by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But it wields vast legislative, executive, and adjudicatory powers over more than 600,000 individual brokers and thousands of broker-dealer firms nationwide. In a typical year FINRA bars hundreds of brokers from the securities industry and imposes tens of millions of dollars in aggregate fines against industry participants. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia concluded that FINRA is not a“state actor”-leaving the regulator unbound by most constitutional restraints when it investigates, prosecutes, and punishes alleged wrongdoers. That conclusion unwittingly confirmed, however, that FINRA violates both Article II of the Constitution, which prohibits empowering private law enforcement without close Executive Branch supervision, and the“private nondelegation doctrine,” a vital judicial principle that reserves binding federal power for the federal government alone to wield.

Though SEC explicitly pre-approves nearly all FINRA-promulgated rules on the rulemaking side of the group, the agency provides virtually no real-time supervision or direction of FINRA's law enforcement activities. Indeed, in most cases, SEC commissioners are entirely oblivito FINRA's investigatory and prosecutorial activities, even as those activities routinely threaten fines and other career-altering sanctions against American citizens.

FINRA cannot have it both ways. It cannot evade the Constitution's appointment, removal, due process, and jury trial requirements by claiming to be a mere private actor, while simultaneously wielding vast, unsupervised governmental power. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit should recognize this inescapable dilemma and either declare FINRA a government actor subject to constitutional strictures on its conduct and structure or demand that its enforcement activities be far more closely supervised by SEC officials.

“FINRA investigates, prosecutes, and punishes hundreds of securities brokers and firms each year based on alleged violations of federal securities laws and rules, imposing tens of millions of dollars in aggregate fines, yet the SEC reviews only a tiny handful of those cases, and even then only years later, after all the constitutional damage is already done and irremediable. The Constitution wisely forbids this kind of unchecked private law enforcement activity.”

