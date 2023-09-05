Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua White Porcelain Holds Strong Appeal For Int'l Attention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Civilizations are enriched by exchanges and mutual learning", an exhibition that aims at promoting international communication concluded in Frankfurt recently offering a rare opportunity for European people to get to know Dehua
white porcelain.
This exhibition gathered more than 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, which comprehensively displayed the strong cultural heritage and exquisite skills of Dehua ceramics. Continue Reading
Photo shows German locals visited the Dehua White Porcelain international exhibition in Frankfurt
It
is
learned that ceramic enterprises in Dehua County, east
China's Fujian province also actively carried out exchanges and cooperation with varitraders and buyers who attended
the exhibition to further
promote
competitiveness of Dehua ceramic industry.
According to the organizers, this exhibition
marks
the first Dehua porcelain overseas exhibition, in the next move, Dehua will hold a series of exhibitions in six Chinese cities and 26 countries and regions with frequent
trade
exchanges, so as to enhance the
trade
ties, technical and cultural exchanges between Dehua and its target markets.
Dehua porcelain industry peaked in Ming and Qing Dynasties, with centuries of development and evolution. It has become remarkable in the history of the world ceramics and one of China's white porcelain production bases.
Original link:
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
MENAFN05092023003732001241ID1107012759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.