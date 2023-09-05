Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua White Porcelain Holds Strong Appeal For Int'l Attention

This exhibition gathered more than 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, which comprehensively displayed the strong cultural heritage and exquisite skills of Dehua ceramics.

Photo shows German locals visited the Dehua White Porcelain international exhibition in Frankfurt

It

is

learned that ceramic enterprises in Dehua County, east

China's Fujian province also actively carried out exchanges and cooperation with varitraders and buyers who attended

the exhibition to further

promote

competitiveness of Dehua ceramic industry.

According to the organizers, this exhibition

marks

the first Dehua porcelain overseas exhibition, in the next move, Dehua will hold a series of exhibitions in six Chinese cities and 26 countries and regions with frequent

trade

exchanges, so as to enhance the

trade

ties, technical and cultural exchanges between Dehua and its target markets.

Dehua porcelain industry peaked in Ming and Qing Dynasties, with centuries of development and evolution. It has become remarkable in the history of the world ceramics and one of China's white porcelain production bases.

