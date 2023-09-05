Cargo Transshipment Through Kazakh Aktau Sea Port Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. Over 2.6
million tons of dry and oil cargo were transshipped through
Kazakhstan's Aktau Commercial Sea Port in the first seven months of
2023, which is 24 percent higher than the same period last year,
Trend reports.
Data from the Kazakhstan Railways shows that the port handled
142,000 tons of grain, 114,000 tons of metal, and over 13,000
containers.
Oil transshipment increased by 58 percent compared to 2022, to
2.1 million tons, due to the reorientation of Kazakh oil exports to
the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route through the port of Aktau.
The transportation of metal increased by 87 percent due to the
growth of exports of non-ferrmetals through the port of
Aktau.
At the end of 2022, the cargo turnover of the seaport of Aktau
amounted to 3.8 million tons, which is 9 percent higher than the
level of the previyear. Of these, 2.5 million tons accounted
for oil, 447,000 tons for grain, 119,000 tons for metal, and about
786,000 tons were other cargoes.
