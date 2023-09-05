Rada Dismisses Umerov As Head Of State Property Fund

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice (lit. Holos) parliamentary faction reported this, Ukrinform saw.

He clarified that 302 deputies supported the adoption of Resolution No. 9678 "On Dismissal of Rustem Enverovych Umerov from the post of the head of the State Property Fund."

As Ukrinform reported, on September 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that within a week he would propose to the parliament to dismiss Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Defense Minister and appoint the current head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, to the corresponding position.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada supports Reznikov's dismissal from the post of Defense Minister.

Therefore, the President must submit a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Umerov to the relevant position. After that, the parliament should consider this issue at its meeting. According to a number of MPs, the vote on Umerov's appointment as Defense Minister will take place tomorrow.

Rustem Umerov is a Ukrainian politician and businessman of Crimean Tatar origin. He was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Holos political party in 2019-2022. While working in the parliament, he actively lobbied for bills on the rights of Crimean Tatars, as well as initiated legislation and political statements regarding the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Immediately after the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war, Umerov joined the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia. He was also involved in the process of negotiating the exchange of prisoners. Umerov contributed to the exchange of prisoners in September 2022, when Ukraine managed to return 215 citizens, including the defenders of Mariupol and Azov commanders.

Since September 7, 2022, he has headed the State Property Fund.