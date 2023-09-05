Qsan Launches Xcubenxt 8100 & 5100: Enterprise Unified Storage With Cross-Platform Replication

Versatile Support for Demanding Environments

XCubeNXT offers block and file support along with data backup and disaster recovery services. It is backed by powerful scale-up capabilities, making it suitable for modern enterprise applications such as containerization, virtualization, file sharing, backup, media environments, and surveillance.

Modern Simplicity with QSM

QSAN Storage Management (QSM) system redefines ease of use, reducing the learning curve and simplifying maintenance. The intuitive GUI offers a swift setup, enabling data access within five minutes of installation. Boasting support for multiple protocols and cross QSAN platform replication, QSM streamlines management and fosters seamless integration.

Dependable Data Experience

99.9999% high availability design with no single point of failure. Cache-to-flash to protect cache data in power outages and non-disruptive firmware upgrades ensures continudata service with zero downtime.

Adaptive Scalability

Equipped with dual controllers featuring built-in 4-port 10 GbE (SFP+) and a maximum of 26 host ports, XCubeNXT allows direct connections to multiple hosts. It scales to 16.7 PB and uses the Wake-on-SAS feature for remote power management in XCubeDAS expansion units, boosting energy efficiency.

Extended to 5-year limited warranty

"The XN8100 and XN5100 mark a pivotal moment. From addressing diverse needs, be it everyday workloads or high-performance demands. Streamlining management and eradicating data silos, signifies a leap forward in optimized data utilization. We especially extend the product to a 5-year limited warranty to give back to QSAN's customers." Said Steven Lin, Global Sales and Marketing VP of QSAN.

About QSAN

Dedicated to data storage and protection, QSAN, a forward-looking pioneer in the IT industry, offers uncomplicated, secure, and reliable solutions for businesses of all sizes. These solutions aid our global partners and customers in digital transformation by delivering exceptional performance and value tailored to their workloads, applications, budgets, and business requirements.

CONTACT: QSAN Marketing, +886-886-2-7720-2118*208, [email protected]

SOURCE QSAN