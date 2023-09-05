Blueprint Tokyo Invites Listeners To Look Within On New Single Stand And Deliver

Available on October 4, 2023, Stand and Deliver, the new single from Blueprint Tokyo, is an anthemic, hook-filled, piano-driven indie rock classic.

